A Daleville woman is accused of passing a counterfeit $50 bill at a business in the 4700 block of West Main Street.
Deja Whitney Mathis, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with passing a forged instrument.
“On Oct. 5, Ms. Mathis entered the business and attempted to purchase items with a counterfeit $50 bill,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The clerk noticed something different about the bill and called for the store manager. While the clerk was waiting for the store manager, Mathis exited the business and fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle’s tag number was retrieved and run. With the help for business employees, Mathis was identified as the alleged suspect. A warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was taken into custody Wednesday.”
Mathis is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
