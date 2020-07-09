A Dothan pharmacist has been charged by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration following a raid at his business Wednesday culminating a lengthy investigation by federal agents and Dothan police.
Allen Strickland, who owns Allen’s Pharmacy at 1518 W. Main St. in Dothan, was arrested late Wednesday and is charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Federal and local agents raided Strickland’s business just before noon on Wednesday. A federal complaint alleges Strickland sold narcotics such as Percocet, Oxycodone, and Hydrocodone without prescriptions.
Strickland had first appearance in federal court in Montgomery on Thursday, and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting a July 15 detention hearing, according to Doug Howard, public information officer for the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.
