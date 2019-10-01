ENTERPRISE – The discovery of an unidentified decomposed body off of County Road 156 here Monday night is under investigation, police said Tuesday.
The Enterprise Police Department said its conducting a death investigation after officers responded to the 400 block of County Road 156 around 8 p.m. Monday, after a property owner discovered a vehicle with a dead body in the driver’s seat.
According to Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund, due to the state of decomposition of the body, the remains are being transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for analysis.
Police say no additional information will be released at this time, but if anyone has information regarding this investigation, they should contact the police at (334) 347-2222.
