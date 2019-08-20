Defense requests evidence for retesting in McCraney’s murder cases

Defense attorneys representing Coley McCraney have filed motions requesting evidence for retesting.
McCraney was arrested earlier this year and charged with capital murder in the 1999 shooting deaths of Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.
According to court documents, attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough filed motions asking for evidence to be provided to the defense so it can be tested and examined by appointed experts to satisfy the higher standards of capital murder cases.
This includes independent testing of the DNA match between McCraney and the DNA evidence found on Beasley’s body and clothing.
According to the motions, the DNA is the most crucial evidence in this case, due to law enforcement stating the DNA connects McCraney to the crime.
Harrison also requests all weapons, fingerprints, documents, biological evidence, photographs, video footage taken by the state during the investigation of the murder and items found during the search of the Mazda 929. They also want to see the vehicle.
Along with evidence testing, Harrison wants McCraney to visit the crime scene.
Dale County Judge William Filmore issued an order Monday stating a hearing is set for Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. regarding a motion to inspect, examine and test all physical evidence filed by defense attorneys.
Court documents show prosecutors will seek the death penalty if McCraney is convicted.
McCraney faces three capital murder charges for J.B. Beasley and two capital murder charges for Tracie Hawlett. His charges stem from DNA test results performed by Parabon Labs in Virginia, which matched McCraney's DNA to evidence collected from the 1999 crime scene.
Results were also confirmed by the Alabama state lab.
