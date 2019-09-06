Defense attorneys representing Coley McCraney have filed a motion requesting all evidence obtained through an independent investigation conducted by J.B. Beasley’s father Lanier Beasley.
McCraney was arrested earlier this year and charged with capital murder in the 1999 shooting deaths of Dothan teens Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.
According to court documents, attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough filed a motion requesting the state to produce and permit the defense to analyze, inspect, and copy or photography any and all documents, to include recordings, obtained by the state from Lanier Beasley.
Defense attorneys stated in their motion that during the time frame of Beasley conducting his investigation into the murders of his daughter and Hawlett, that Ozark Police Lt. Michael Bryan, accompanied by two male FBI agents, visited Beasley’s home and seized the evidence. Beasley was not given a property receipt following the seizure.
During McCraney’s bond hearing, Beasley testified on the stand he did not believe McCraney killed the girls. He also stated he believed McCraney should be allowed to have bond.
Dale County Judge William Filmore issued an order stating the defense request will be addressed during a hearing set for Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. Court documents show prosecutors will seek the death penalty if McCraney is convicted.
McCraney faces three capital murder charges for Beasley and two capital murder charges for Hawlett. His charges stem from DNA test results performed by Parabon Labs in Virginia, which matched McCraney's DNA to evidence collected from the 1999 crime scene.
Results were also confirmed by the Alabama state lab.
