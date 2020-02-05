An attorney for a Dothan man accused of raping his ex-girlfriend and beating her unconscious in November filed a motion Tuesday requesting a preliminary hearing for his client, Cyrel Omar Carter.
Carter, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree domestic violence-strong arm and domestic violence rape.
On Tuesday, defense attorney Shaun McGhee filed a discovery motion requesting that certain information pertaining to the arrest of his client be provided for reviewing, such as jail log, booking report, witness statements, and police officers’ notes. McGhee said the requested items were needed to prepare an effective defense for his client.
The alleged incident occurred Nov. 24 in the 3100 block of East Main Street. The victim officially filed a complaint with police on Nov. 27.
“On Nov. 24, the victim was staying in a local motel room when she heard a knock on her room door,” said Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill. “As the victim opened the door, her ex-boyfriend Mr. Carter pushed himself into the room.”
According to police, Carter pushed the victim on the bed striking her multiple times in the head and facial areas.
“During the interview with the victim, she informed investigators once Carter was inside the motel room he began striking her multiple times in the face and head causing her to lose consciousness,” Magill said. “When she came to, Mr. Carter was having sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The victim listed in her report Carter told her she was going to have his baby.”
A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled at this time.
