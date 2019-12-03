The defense attorney for a Dothan man faces charges in the March 25, 2018, shooting death of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings has filed a motion requesting specific toxicological testing be performed.
Jamie Townes' defense attorney Jim Parkman recently filed a motion with the Houston County court requesting the court require the Department of Forensic Sciences to conduct further toxicological testing for synthetic marijuana, also referred to as “spice” from the serum, blood and/or vitreous humor taken from the alleged victim.
Parkman listed in his motion, in 2018, serum, blood and vitreous humor was obtained from Jennings, and analyzed by the Department of Forensic Sciences between the dates of March 26, 2018 and June 14, 2018. After meeting with a Forensic Scientist Michael Weaver with the Department of Forensic Sciences, he has learned the department did not have the ability to analyze samples for “spice,” and such testing for synthetic marijuana was not done.
According to Parkman’s motion, the department is now capable of testing for “spice.”
Parkman believes the testing for synthetic marijuana is important to his client’s case because of Jennings’ erratic driving and behavior.
Houston County Judge Todd Derrick set a hearing for Jan. 27 to hear all pending motions in Townes’ case.
Townes was indicted March 15 by a Houston County grand jury, and entered a plea of not guilty on April 9.
Police believe Townes fired the shots that killed Jennings. Another man, community activist Kenneth Glasgow, awaits a decision on indictment by the Houston County grand jury.
Police say Glasgow drove the vehicle carrying Townes, who they believe subsequently shot and killed Jennings after he asked Glasgow to help him look for his car, which he believed had been stolen.
A handful of extenuating circumstances trigger a capital murder charge under Alabama law. A person can be charged with capital murder if the victim was shot inside a vehicle.
A person convicted of a capital crime is eligible for life in prison without parole or death.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish told the Dothan Eagle that police were responding to a suspicious vehicle report March 25 when they arrived at what initially appeared to be an automobile accident on Allen Road near Lake Street. Parrish said a closer look indicated a shooting had taken place.
Jennings suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Several rounds were fired at the vehicle she was driving, but one struck her in the head that caused critical injuries, Parrish said.
Townes has several previous arrests for drug and theft offenses. He was most recently arrested in 2015 for stealing around $2,000 worth of merchandise from Burlington Coat Factory at Wiregrass Commons Mall. He was sentenced in 2016 to 30 months in prison for the offense and three others. Court records indicate he was paroled Sept. 12, 2016.
