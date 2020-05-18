A high-speed chase that started Monday morning did not end until several hours later on Middleton Road in Houston County when the suspect taken into custody.
Houston County deputies arrested Steven Hopkins, of Florida, for eluding deputies in Houston County and outstanding warrants from Georgia and Florida.
Houston County Sheriff’s Maj. Bill Rafferty said Hopkins’s vehicle entered Alabama from Jackson County, traveling at a high rate of speed and the chase began.
“The chase was called off a short-time later due to the safety of motorists traveling in the area,” Rafferty said. “The chase was later picked up in the Ashford area, but deputies lost sight of the vehicle. Then the deputies received information the vehicle had been found abandoned. The suspect had fled on foot, but was later apprehended on Middleton Road.”
Hopkins was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
According to Rafferty, Hopkins faces charges of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement in Houston County. His Georgia warrants are for probation violations. No information was available concerning his Florida warrants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.