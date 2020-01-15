dot generic police generic.jpg
MARIANNA, Florida – A Tuesday traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a California man on drug charges

Alfred George King, 42, of Paldale, Calif., was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy observed King’s vehicle failing to yield when entering the roadway on Highway 71S from the service road connecting nearby businesses, and conducted a traffic stop for the violation. said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III.

“During the course of the traffic stop, Mr. King was asked to consent to a search of his vehicle,” Roberts said. “King agreed to the search, and the deputy located a small zippered bag within the driver’s door which contained two small ziplock style baggies and a small cut plastic straw piece. The small baggies contained a white powdery substance.”

According to Roberts, King informed the deputy he was unsure what the substance was, but made utterance he had purchased it as a powder and never tried the substance because it appeared “mushy.”

The substance was tested and provided law enforcement with a positive result for cocaine. The substance carried a weight of 0.36 grams.

He was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

