Two dogs that mauled 29 cats in the Dothan City Animal Shelter in July have been euthanized.

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish confirms the dogs were put down last week.

According to Parrish, the dogs’ owner, Kenneth Hamilton, agreed to give the animals to the city after initially refusing.

While the dogs were in the city’s animal shelter, they used their teeth to cut through a fence, and killed 29 cats after the shelter closed for the day.

Hamilton, 58, of Dothan, was arrested July 30 and charged with four counts of allowing dogs to roam at large.

According to police, Hamilton’s dogs had escaped the fenced area at Hamilton’s home and killed two other cats before the incident at the shelter.

