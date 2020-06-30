BELLWOOD COMMUNITY – Investigators with the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent domestic related shooting that left a 40-year-old woman dead and a potential person of interest identified.
According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, deputies responded to an incident on Craven Street here late Monday night.
No additional information is available at this time, but Helms is expected to release more details about the investigation later today.
This is a developing story, check back later for updates.
