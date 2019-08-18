A domestic violence suspect in Washington County, Florida, was found hiding under a blanket when the sheriff’s SWAT team entered the home.
The sheriff’s office responded to a residence on U.S. 90 Sunday morning after a woman reported her boyfriend had beaten her throughout the night.
As deputies arrived at the home, 45-year-old Scotty Dupree barricaded himself inside the residence.
WCSO’s SWAT Team entered the home and located Dupree hiding in a bedroom under a blanket.
Dupree was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of felony battery by strangulation, aggravated felony battery causing bodily harm, and false imprisonment.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
