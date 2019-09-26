A Dothan couple is accused of using stun gun on child, and leaving him in a hot vehicle unattended while they went shopping.
Tiffany Sorrells, 34, and David Michael Stewart, 31, both of Dothan, were arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated child abuse.
The arrests are a result of a lengthy investigation, police said.
“While a patrol officer was on routine patrol the officer came across a child left in a vehicle with soaring temperatures, and the vehicle was not running,” said Dothan Police. Sgt. Clark Allums. “The seven-year-old child received non-life threatening injuries.”
After investigators spoke with the Houston County Department of Human Resources, additional investigations determined the couple had allegedly used a stun gun on the child, which led to their arrests.
Sorrells and Stewart were booked in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond each.
