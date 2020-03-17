Two Dothan men faces robbery charges after police say the robbed a male victim on Fortner Street Thursday.
Cedrick Brookins and Keveon Smith are charged with second-degree robbery.
“Mr. Brookins and Mr. Smith allegedly set up a meeting place in the 700 block of Fortner Street where they designated a potential sale of a cell phone,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “The victim informed officers the two men were selling a cell phone, and he was going to purchase the cell phone for his girlfriend. When he arrived at the location, the two men approached the vehicle where one man struck the victim in the face, before the two men stole $200 and the victim’s personal cell phone.”
Brookins and Smith were positively identified and were later apprehended.
Brookins and Smith were booked in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond each.
