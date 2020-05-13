Two Dothan men were arrested after police say they worked together to rob a male victim inside a motel room at the Motel 6 Tuesday.
Bruce Wayne Sims Jr., 20, and Chazarius Vontrez Harden, 28, were arrested and charged with second-degree robbery.
According to police, the victim and Sims had met previously through an online app.
“Tuesday, Sims approached the victim’s motel room, and the victim let him in,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. "The victim was unaware Sims had previously given Harden the victim’s room key (which the victim had given Sims when he had to leave the room). As Sims kept the victim occupied, Harden entered the room. Once inside the room, Harden and Owens began striking the victim multiple times before stealing his wallet containing an undisclosed amount of cash.”
According to Owens, the victim received minor injuries.
Both Harden and Sims were located a short-time later inside a different motel room.
Sims and Harden were both booked in the Houston County Jail on $30,000 bond each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.