Father accused of abusing infant child
A Dothan man was booked in the Dothan City Jail Friday morning after police say he allegedly tortured/willfully abused his infant child.

Draven Timothy Phelps Kloster, 23, is charged with torture/willful abuse of a child. His bond is set at $15,000.

According to law enforcement, the alleged incident occurred late Thursday in the 200 block of Sparrow Court.

“Due to the age of the child, information related to this case is limited,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “What I can say is the infant was transported to a local hospital by Mr. Kloster for treatment of a facial injury, and the hospital contacted law enforcement. Once we were notified, an investigation began right away.”

Due to the age of the infant, Magill said it was impossible for the infant to cause the injury.

According to law enforcement, Kloster was the only individual with the infant when the alleged crime occurred.

No further information about this case is available.

