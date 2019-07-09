A Dothan man charged with manslaughter in the death of his 2-year-old son will have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.
Robert Patrick King, 36, is charged with manslaughter along with the child’s mother, Melinda King, 37, of Dothan. Robert King is also charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
The child, 2-year-old Castiel King, was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle outside the family’s east Dothan home.
According to court documents, Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis approved the preliminary hearing motion filed by King’s attorney, Billy Joe Sheffield II.
A preliminary hearing is held to determine if the prosecutor has enough evident to justify further criminal proceeding against the accused.
Investigators believe the toddler climbed into the vehicle about 3:15 p.m. Friday, June 28, and stayed there until an older sibling found him about four hours later.
Police say the parents were under the influence of intoxicants when the boy slipped out of the house and into a parked car in temperatures approaching the mid-90s.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.
According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. Punishment for conviction of a Class B felony can include prison sentences of between two and 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000.
Court documents show Melinda King does not have an attorney retained or appointed. A status hearing on her case is scheduled for Aug. 6.
The Kings are both out of jail on a $45,000 bond.
