Three Dothan High School students were transported to a local hospital Wednesday for ingesting laced brownies brought to school by classmates, according to police.
Dothan police juvenile officer Sgt. Clark Allums said Thursday that several students had baked brownies with a form of a narcotic inside the brownies. The students brought the brownies to school Wednesday to share with other students.
“After ingesting the brownies, three students began to complain with nausea and chest tightening symptoms,” Allums said. “Those students were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The students were later cleared by hospital staff.”
Allums said evidence collected was sent to the lab for testing. The case is still under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, police could file criminal charges against the students who distributed the brownies.
The Dothan City Schools released a statement about the incident:
"On Feb.12, Dothan High School faculty and staff were notified of students that required medical care and were transported to local medical facilities. Dothan City School officials are working with the Dothan Police Department to investigate the student’s cause of illness. At Dothan City Schools, the safety and security of our students is always our utmost concern. We take all reports seriously and work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate and take appropriate actions."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.