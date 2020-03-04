A former manager of a Dothan Kentucky Fried Chicken was arrested Tuesday after police say she stole $3,700 from a KFC during the month of October.
Cynthia Jackson, 33, is charged with first-degree theft of property.
According to law enforcement, on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 Jackson was the acting manager, and as part of her responsibilities as manager, she was to make nightly deposits.
“After Ms. Jackson failed to make the nightly deposits, she called into work sick the next few days,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill.
On Oct. 31, KFC contacted Dothan police regarding nightly deposits not being made by Jackson, and Jackson not returning to work. An investigation began and the evidence obtained by law enforcement led to the arrest of Jackson.
Jackson is out of jail on a $30,000 bond.
