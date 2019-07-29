A Dothan man faces forgery charges after he allegedly attempted to cash a stolen check at a Dothan Walmart.

Reynard Owen Sowers, 27, of Dothan, was arrested July 27, and is charged with third-degree possession of forged instrument.

Police say Sowers was in possession of a check that had been reported stolen out of Enterprise during a recent burglary.

“We are not sure at this time how Mr. Sowers came to have possession of the check,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “However, Mr. Sowers was positively identified trying to cash a stolen check written in the amount of $200 on July 14 at a local Walmart.”

Sowers is free on $10,000 bond.

