A Dothan an faces domestic violence charge after allegedly striking a woman multiple times with his fist before bashing her head against a wall.
Sedwick Johann Mills, 34, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree assault.
“Mr. Mills allegedly busted in the victim’s door to her residence on North Cherry Street just after midnight,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Once inside the residence, he went to the victim’s bedroom and began to pull on her legs. Once the victim woke, he began to strike her in the head multiple times with his fist and then he beat the victim’s head against the wall.”
The victim was able to get away from her assailant.
“The victim notified her sister requesting her to call for help and the victim grabbed a kitchen knife to protect herself and her children until law enforcement arrived,” Magill said.
Mills was still on the scene when police arrived and he was taken into custody.
Magill said the victim and the suspect were involved in a brief relationship.
