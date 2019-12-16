Dothan man accused of biting police faces additional charges

A Dothan man who police said bit two officers when they responded to a disorderly trespassing call last week is now faces additional charges.
Steven Lawrence, 38, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault-police officers, resisting arrest, appears in public under the influence, criminal mischief-damage to private property, enters/remains in/on premises and disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace.
“Officers responded to a call in the 1300 block of West Main Street,” said Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill. “Once officers arrived, a struggle broke out between Lawrence and the officers. During the struggle Lawrence bit and kicked both officers.”
Police transported Lawrence to Southeast Health for treatment. Police believe he was under the influence when the crime occurred.
Lawrence is booked in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
The officers were treated at Southeast Health and released.
