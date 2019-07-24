A Dothan man faces burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a hotel room at the Clarion Inn & Suites Monday.
Jerry Lonzie Mancil III, 36, of Dothan, was arrested Tuesday, July 23 and is charged with third-degree burglary.
According to police, Mancil allegedly broke into a hotel room on July 22 and took items that belonged to the person who rented the room.
“At this time we are not sure if Mancil knew the individual who had rented the room or not,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “However, it has been determined once Mr. Mancil was inside the room he allegedly took keys to a vehicle and a cell phone which did not belong to him.”
According to court documents in 2018 Mancil pleaded guilty to possession/receiving a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of forged instruments.
Mancil is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
