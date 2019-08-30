A Dothan man was arrested Thursday after he alleged broke into three Centurylink company vehicles on Kelly Drive.

Kenneth Hall of Dothan is charged three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

“Mr. Hall alleged went into the CenturyLink location on Kelly Drive and broke into three different company vehicles, stealing a roll of wire from each vehicle,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.

The wire is valued at $300, Watkins said.

Hall was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

