A Dothan man was arrested Thursday after he alleged broke into three Centurylink company vehicles on Kelly Drive.
Kenneth Hall of Dothan is charged three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
“Mr. Hall alleged went into the CenturyLink location on Kelly Drive and broke into three different company vehicles, stealing a roll of wire from each vehicle,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
The wire is valued at $300, Watkins said.
Hall was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.