A Dothan man faces burglary charges after he allegedly entered a family member’s Flowers Lane home illegally on Aug. 9 and stole a BB gun.
Kedric Kevon Burleson, 18, of Dothan, was arrested and is charged with third-degree burglary.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Burleson allegedly entered the home through a broken window, and once inside the home he allegedly stole a BB gun belong a family member,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
The victim positively identified the suspect.
Burleson is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
