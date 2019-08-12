A Dothan man faces burglary charges after he allegedly entered a family member’s Flowers Lane home illegally on Aug. 9 and stole a BB gun.

Kedric Kevon Burleson, 18, of Dothan, was arrested and is charged with third-degree burglary.

“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Burleson allegedly entered the home through a broken window, and once inside the home he allegedly stole a BB gun belong a family member,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.

The victim positively identified the suspect.

Burleson is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

