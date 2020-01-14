Dothan man accused of electronic solicitation of sex act involving minor

A Dothan man is charged with a sex crime involving a child after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a 14 year-old female victim.
James Earl Stephens, 48, of Dothan, was arrested Monday and charged with electronic solicitation of a child.
“The reported crime occurred on Oct. 25,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “A family member saw the many messages sent on social media to the victim allegedly from Mr. Stephens. The messages asked the victim to allow Mr. Stephens to perform inappropriate sex acts to the victim and even offered to pay to the victim.”
The victim is related to Stephens, Magill said.
“Once the information was reported to us and investigation began right away and a warrant was issued for Stephens’ arrest,” Magill said. “He was taken into custody Monday.”
Stephens is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.