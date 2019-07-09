Police arrested a Dothan man after he allegedly forced his way into a former girlfriend’s residence in the 600 block of South Lena Street.
Jerald Xzavien Reynolds, 26, was arrested July 8 and is charged with second-degree domestic violence-burglary.
“A call was made to the Dothan Police Department regarding Reynolds allegedly forcing his way into the home, and officers located Reynolds a short distance from the residence,” said Dothan Police Sgt. Jason Adkins.
Adkins said the victim was not harmed during the burglary, and no items were taken from the residence.
Reynolds is currently in jail on a $5,000 bond.
Court documents show Reynolds was arrested in 2017 and charged with obstructing justice for providing law enforcement with a false name. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 22, 2018.
Houston County Judge Michael Conaway sentenced Reynolds on Aug. 22, 2018, to serve 12 months in the Houston County Jail, and ordered Reynolds to serve two years of unsupervised probation following his release from jail.
