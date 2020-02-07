A Dothan man faces a rape charge after allegedly forcing a female child under the age of 12 to have sex.
Andy Nathaniel Thomas, 41, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree rape.
Police say the incident occurred in November and the family filed a delayed report.
“During the investigation it was determined the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Suzanna Street,” said Dothan Police Sgt. Jason Adkins. “Mr. Thomas was a family acquaintance. No additional information is available at this time due to the age of the child.”
Adkins could not confirm if any other adults were inside the residence when the crime allegedly occurred.
According to court documents, Thomas has been arrested multiple times. In 2016 he was arrested and charged with improper selling/renting unlawful device and manufactured name required on recording packages. In 2017 a Houston County Circuit Judge gave Thomas a five-year probation sentence. However, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office jail docket, the Alabama Pardons and Paroles issued a probation violation on both 2016 charges.
Thomas is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond on the rape charge and a no bond on his probation violations.
