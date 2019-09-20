A Dothan man faces multiple charges including theft after he allegedly sold a stolen utility trailer.
Robert Edward Vanhoy, 44, was charged Thursday with second-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
According to police, Vanhoy sold a utility trailer stolen in Jackson County, Florida, for $200.
“The buyer was suspicious and contacted law enforcement regarding the trailer,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “The trailer had been reported stolen.”
Vanhoy is currently out of jail on bonds totaling $13,000.
