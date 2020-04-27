A Dothan man was arrested Saturday after police say he got mad because his ex-girlfriend was talking to another man on the phone and slashed her arm in the 400 block of Dusy Street.
Charles Matthew Williamson, 28, is charged with second-degree assault.
“During the investigation it was determined the victim was on the phone talking to another man and her ex-boyfriend, Mr. Williamson, got upset, took a case knife out of his pocket and cut her left arm.”
According to Magill, the victim was driven to the Dothan Police Department by the victim’s aunt. Once at the police department, the victim was treated by the Dothan Fire Department for her injuries.
Williamson remains in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
