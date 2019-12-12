A Dothan man faces theft charges after he allegedly stole a child’s youth mini-bike Wednesday.

Christopher Franklin Fulford, 29, is charged with first-degree theft of property.

“A witness called and reported Fulford stealing the motorized youth mini-bike and placing the item in his truck,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.

Officers later recovered the mini-bike, which was taken from the 1100 block of Cynthia Drive.

Fulford is booked in the Houston County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

