A Dothan man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing $515 worth of merchandise from the Southside Walmart.
Ivan Jerome Ott, 27, of Dothan, is charged with third-degree theft of property.
Police say Ott entered the Walmart on July 8 and took several pieces of merchandise without paying.
“Mr. Ott was positively identified by video surveillance located in the store and a warrant was issued for his arrest,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
Ott is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
