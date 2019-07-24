A Dothan man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing $515 worth of merchandise from the Southside Walmart.

Ivan Jerome Ott, 27, of Dothan, is charged with third-degree theft of property.

Police say Ott entered the Walmart on July 8 and took several pieces of merchandise without paying.

“Mr. Ott was positively identified by video surveillance located in the store and a warrant was issued for his arrest,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.

Ott is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

