A Dothan man, who police believe is responsible for stealing two vehicles and damaging property and vehicles in March in the 1400 block of South Oates Street, has been arrested.
Chrisdeon Sanquez Byrd, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Additional charges and at least one other arrest will be forthcoming, police said.
According to police, on March 31, Byrd entered a commercial property where he unlawfully entered a 2008 Toyota Tundra truck.
“Once Mr. Byrd was allegedly inside the vehicle he noticed the keys the vehicle, cranked the vehicle and proceeded to drive-off the property,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “As he attempted to drive-off, he struck multiple vehicles causing a great deal of damage to the other vehicles as well as the truck. Byrd then exited the truck and got into another vehicle that also had the keys inside, and drove through the business fence. The second vehicle driven by Byrd was also damaged.”
According to Owens, Byrd was identified as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Byrd is in the Houston County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
