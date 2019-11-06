Dothan man accused of stealing someone's identity

A Dothan man faces identity theft charges after police say he used someone else's identity and credit card for online purchases in August.
Derrick Wayne Oliver, 41, was arrested and charged with two counts of identity theft.
"During the investigation it was determined Mr. Oliver allegedly purchased more than $1,200 worth of items online by using the victim's credit card and information," said Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxxon. "A warrant was issued for Oliver's arrest after the crime occurred and officers apprehended him Tuesday."
Oliver is in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
