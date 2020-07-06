A Dothan man was arrested Friday in connection to multiple fraud crimes that occurred in October 2019.
Jeremy Paul Conner, 38, is charged with five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
According to police, Conner used a company charge account at Lowe’s to make multiple purchases during October that totaled just under $2,500.
“During the investigation it was determined the transactions allegedly made by Conner did not match the business’ normal account activity; and the Lowe’s store surveillance cameras that were reviewed positively showed Conner making the purchase,” Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens said.
Conner also has six fraudulent use of a credit card charges and one third-degree theft of property charge pending with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
He is out of jail on bonds totaling $100,000.
