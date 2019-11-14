Dothan Police apprehended Malcom Jamar Austin, 27, in connection to a Nov. 4 robbery at an apartment complex on Greentree Avenue.

Austin was arrested Wednesday and is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

According to police, Austin alleged approached a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot, grabbed a victim’s arm and demanded money.

“During the investigation it was determined a tussle broke out between the victim and Austin and the victim was shot once in the leg,” said Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon. "Austin fled the scene with a cell phone and $100. A warrant was issued for his arrest and officers apprehended him Wednesday.”

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Austin is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $90,000.

