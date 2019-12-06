Dothan man arrested after striking mother with hatchet

Police say a Dothan man faces an attempted murder charge after he allegedly struck his mother in the head and arm with a hatchet on Thursday.
Brandon Michael Holmes, 26, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and auto theft.
“Thursday, in the 1000 block of Woodlawn Drive, Mr. Holmes allegedly grabbed a hatchet and struck his mother in head and on the arm,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “After striking his mother, Mr. Holmes then attempted to steal a vehicle, but was unsuccessful.”
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim received serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Holmes was apprehended on the scene and booked in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
