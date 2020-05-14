A Dothan man, who barricaded himself inside a room with two 18-month-old infants as officers responded to a sexual assault call on Saturday in the 1600 block of Verde Trail, now faces an additional charge.
Following a forensic interview, Sergio Romero Ontiveros, 37, is now charged with two counts of sexual abuse.
“After Ontiveros was in custody, a forensic interview began and probable cause for an additional charge was found,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “During the interview, it was determined an additional crime of sexual abuse occurred with the same victim on a different day.”
According to police, negotiators talked with Ontiveros for three hours before he surrendered to law enforcement when he was arrested. The infants were not harmed during the incident.
Owens said the victim who alleged the sexual assault was identified as a juvenile acquaintance of Ontiveros.
Ontiveros remains in the Houston County Jail with no bond set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.