A Dothan man was arrested Saturday for indecent exposure for the fourth time in 2019.
Antonio Martez McGlown, 28, was arrested after he allegedly inappropriately showed himself to an employee at the Dollar General in the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway on Aug. 28.
“On Aug. 28, Mr. McGlown entered the Dollar General, addressed an employee, and inappropriately showed himself,” Watkins said. “The employee called 911 to report the crime, and McGlown fled the scene. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody this weekend.”
Because McGlown is suspected as a habitual offender of this crime, his bond is set at $100,000.
Court records show McGlown was out on bond for allegedly committing the same crime in April. Records show in July McGlown was released from custody on pretrial release through the Houston County Community Corrections with the condition that the defendant comply with court referral.
McGlown was also arrested in 2018 on a charge of indecent exposure.
