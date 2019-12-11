Police say a Dothan man faces robbery charges after allegedly stealing a victim’s vehicle last month in the 100 block of Vogel Drive near Martin Homes.
Jatayvious Bryant, 18, is charged with first-degree robbery.
“During the investigation it was determined on Nov. 1, Mr. Bryant stole a victim’s vehicle and wallet,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Both items were later recovered.”
The victim was not injured.
Bryant is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
