Police say a Dothan man faces robbery charges after allegedly stealing a victim’s vehicle last month in the 100 block of Vogel Drive near Martin Homes.

Jatayvious Bryant, 18, is charged with first-degree robbery.

“During the investigation it was determined on Nov. 1, Mr. Bryant stole a victim’s vehicle and wallet,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Both items were later recovered.”

The victim was not injured.

Bryant is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

