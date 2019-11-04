A Dothan man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly entered his girlfriend’s residence illegally and, during a verbal altercation, tripped the victim and held her to the floor, preventing her from leaving.
Rashad Shyee Baker, 29, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree domestic violence and second-degree burglary.
Police say Baker illegally entered his girlfriend’s residence in the 500 block of South Woodburn Drive on Saturday.
“Once Mr. Baker was inside the residence he purposely tripped his girlfriend and held her to the floor to prevent her from leaving or calling 911,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
Baker was released from the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
