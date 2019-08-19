A Dothan man accused of stealing a wallet and using the victim’s credit cards to make unauthorized transactions is in custody.
Jtreme Alexander Shelley, 30, of Dothan, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 18 and is charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
Police say Shelley stole the victim’s wallet and then used the credit cards belonging to the victim to purchase gas, and to make an online purchase.
Shelley is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $2,000.
