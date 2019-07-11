A Dothan man is charged with attempting to cash a fraudulent Publix check.
Timothy Algernon Johnson, 50, of Dothan, was arrested July 10 and charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
According to police, Johnson allegedly attempted to cash the check at a local check cashing company in the 1100 block of North Alice Street.
“The check cashing company called the Dothan Police to report the crime,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “When officers arrived on scene, Mr. Johnson was still inside the location. The fraudulent check was written out to Mr. Johnson in the amount of $489.41.”
Johnson is in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
