Dothan police responded Monday afternoon to shots being fired in the 1900 block of Montgomery Highway.
Caleb Bryan Rodriguez, 20, was apprehended four blocks from where the shooting occurred after eluding police. He was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault-gun and discharging firearm into occupied/unoccupied building.
“During the investigation it was determined three victims were standing near where the .45 caliber firearm was discharged,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “No one was injured. However, 11 spent cartridges belonging to gun allegedly used by Rodriguez were recovered at the scene.”
Police are still investigating the shooting; a motive has not been determined.
Rodriguez is currently in jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.