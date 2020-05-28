A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday after police say he raped and committed multiple sex crimes against a female relative victim under the age of 12 nine years ago.
Derrick Corneilus Rhodes, 41, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree rape and 10 counts of first-degree sodomy.
The alleged crimes occurred in July 2011 in the 3000 block of Flynn Road, police said.
“At the time the alleged crimes occurred the victim was under the age of 12,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The victim recently called the department to report the crimes. She informed officers now that she was older she felt safe enough to report the crimes.”
Rhodes is in the Houston County Jail with no bond set on one first-degree rape charge and bonds totaling $570,000 on the remaining rape and sodomy charges.
