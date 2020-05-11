A Dothan man was arrested Sunday after police say he had sex with a girl under the age of 12.
Michael Anthony Foster Jr., 20, was charged with first-degree rape for an alleged sex-crime that occurred on April 18.
“During the investigation, it was determined Foster picked up the minor from her residence, traveled to another residence where a sex act occurred,” said Dothan Lt. Scott Owens. “After having sex with the minor, Foster then took the female back to her residence and dropped her off.”
According to Owens, the person overseeing the care of the minor had reported the girl missing and police were at the residence when Foster dropped her off at the residence.
“After Foster dropped the minor off, we believe the victim informed the person/persons overseeing her care and control on what allegedly occurred while she was with Foster,” Owens said. “The information was then given to police and an investigation began.”
Foster is out of jail on a $60,000 bond.
