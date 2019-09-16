A Dothan man is arrested after allegedly attempting to touch a minor child inappropriately.
Jamarquez Deshon McGriff, 21, of Dothan, was charged Sunday with attempted sexual abuse of a child less than 12.
Due to the sensitivity of this case information is limited.
“All I will say about this case is the victim is an eight-year-old, and McGriff attempted to touch the victim inappropriately in a private area,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Law enforcement was notified about the incident, and an investigation began immediately which led to the arrest of Mr. McGriff.”
McGriff is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
