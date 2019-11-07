A Dothan man was arrested in connection with the theft of multiple items from the Northside Walmart last month.

Darius Diante Griggs, 19, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree theft of property.

Officers responded to Walmart on Oct. 12 on a report of video surveillance of a man committing a theft crime.

“Over a period of time the video surveillance shows Mr. Griggs stealing merchandise from the store,” said Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxxon. “At this time, the number of items, and the value of the items have not been determined.”

Griggs is currently out of jail on a $30,000 bond.

