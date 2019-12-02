A Dothan man charged in February’s deadly crime spree will undergo a mental evaluation.
Jeremy Jermaine Jones entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect during his arraignment hearing in October.
According to court documents, defense attorney Arthur Medley filed a motion requesting his client undergo a mental evaluation. Circuit Judge Larry Anderson ordered the evaluation last week.
Jones, 38, was arrested in February and charged with murder, eight counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and attempted kidnapping.
The spree began Monday, Feb. 25, around 4:30 p.m., when police say Jones had an altercation with another person on North Alice Street.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish told the Dothan Eagle that during the physical altercation on Alice Street, Jones stole a white Hyundai vehicle and shots were fired, and Jones fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. Jones then traveled to Kinsey, where he robbed and kidnapped a victim by gunpoint. He drove the victim from Kinsey to Fairfield Circle, where he dropped the victim off.
Jones then allegedly approached an elderly couple, brandished a weapon, and demanded the couple’s vehicle, but the couple was able to get away. Jones then traveled to a storage building facility located on Murray Road, where he approached another male demanding his vehicle, Parrish said, adding that Jones left the white Hyundai on Murray Road, and left in his second stolen vehicle, a gray Kia Sorrento.
Jones then traveled to Twitchell Road, where he approached a man checking his mail and demanded his wallet, Parrish said, adding that the suspect then attempted to kidnap a jogger at gunpoint in the 4000 block of Ross Clark Circle. The jogger refused and the suspect fled.
“Officers spotted the stolen vehicle driven by Jones roughly at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 25 and as officers attempted to stop Jones, he fled,” Parrish said.
At Burdeshaw Street and the Ross Clark Circle, Jones crossed over into the oncoming lanes, driving his vehicle on the wrong side of the road and colliding with a couples’ vehicle, killing the husband, and injuring his wife. Paul Roberts, 64, of Houston County, died in the crash.
The impact did not stop Jones, who Parrish said “was driven to get away.”
Following the accident that killed Roberts, Jones allegedly tried to carjack two different people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.