A Dothan man was arrested after police say he was identified as the suspect who left one man suffering from critical injuries, after he was beaten with a blunt object.
Anthony Dozier, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and intimidating a witness.
According to police the arrest stems from an incident that occurred on May 17 in the 200 block of West Main Street.
“During the investigation, it was determined Mr. Dozier allegedly encountered the victim on West Main Street to conduct an illegal narcotics transaction,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “When the victim was not willing to pay for the narcotics, Dozier began striking the victim multiple times with a blunt object. After assaulting the victim, Dozier allegedly took an undetermined amount of cash from the victim’s person.”
According to Owens, statements collected from witnesses aided in Dozier’s arrest. The investigation is ongoing.
The victim remains in a local hospital listed in critical to serious condition.
Dozier is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond set on the attempt to commit murder charge and first-degree robbery charge. He has a $10,000 bond set for intimidating a witness.
